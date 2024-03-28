Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Remain Unchanged For April-June Quater

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from April 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (Jan. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024) of FY 2023-24," said a finance ministry notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2%, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1%.