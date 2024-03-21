India's March Economic Activity Strongest In Eight Months: HSBC Flash India PMI

According to survey participants, efficiency gains and robust consumer appetite, alongside investment in technology and favourable market conditions, spurred sales. New business intakes at the composite level rose for the thirty-second straight month in March. The pace of growth was substantial and stronger than that recorded in February.

Subsequently, businesses stepped up recruitment in March. The pace of job creation was moderate, albeit the strongest in six months. Employment increased at broadly similar rates in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Private sector companies in India recorded a pick-up in price pressures during March, with both input costs and output charges increasing at stronger rates. Amid reports of higher prices for food, metals and plastics, overall cost burdens rose to the greatest extent in seven months. Anecdotal evidence also highlighted labour and transportation costs as sources of inflation. Rates of increase at manufacturers and service providers were at five- and seven-month highs, respectively.

In line with the trend for input costs, services companies signalled a faster increase in output prices than goods producers. Charge inflation slipped to a 13-month low in the manufacturing industry, but quickened to an 80-month high in the service economy. At the composite level, the latest rise was marked and the fastest since last October.

The Flash PMI survey pointed to a renewed improvement in business optimism during March. Goods producers were more upbeat about the year-ahead outlook than service providers, as has been the case since last November.