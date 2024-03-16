India Real Estate Sector May Touch $1.3 Trillion By 2034: CREDAI Report

CREDAI President Boman R Irani said, "Indian Real Estate today stands at an extremely important junction amidst India's journey to become a developed economy by 2047. Due to its strong multiplier effect coupled with robust real estate demand, the sector is bound to play a critical role in multiplying GDP value..."

CREDAI Chairman Manoj Gaur said, "To achieve Viksit Bharat, real estate is going to be at the nucleus of growth which is also validated by the recent sheer volume that has coincided with strong quarter-on-quarter GDP numbers."

CREDAI President Elect Shekhar G Patel said, "Currently, India is witnessing significant GDP growth despite global headwinds which is a testament to our economic and sectoral resilience."