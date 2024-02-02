Inadequate KYC At Paytm Payments Bank Led To RBI's Stringent Curbs

Inadequate Know-Your-Customer procedures, which led to transactions worth crores of rupees, was one of the major reasons for the Reserve Bank of India to impose stringent curbs on Paytm Payments Bank on Jan. 31, according to people with knowedge of the matter.

Material lapses in the conduct of the payments bank has resulted in supervisory concerns from the RBI. Over 1,000 users were found to have linked the same PAN to their accounts, the people mentioned above told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

This has led to concerns over money laundering.

While the RBI's action will not impact user deposits in their saving accounts, wallets, FASTags and NCMC accounts, the company will have to look at third-party banks to conduct its operations, it had said in an exchange filing on Feb. 1. No transactions will be routed through Paytm Payments Bank, the company said.

The central bank also found loopholes in the governance standards at Paytm Payments Bank, in terms of linkage between the payments entity with its parent company One97 Communications Ltd., the people quoted above said.

Transactions routed through the parent app raised data privacy concerns.