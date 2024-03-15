Government Launches Projects Worth Rs 11 Lakh Crore In Run-Up To 2024 Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet have been on a spree of launching projects across the country ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
So far in 2024, projects worth more than Rs 11 lakh crore have been inaugurated or their foundation stones were laid, with projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore being unveiled in the last 10–12 days, Modi had said, according to an official release dated March 12.
While these are largely roadways, railways and thermal and oil & gas projects, some like the semiconductor facilities and fertiliser plants also aim towards self-reliant India.
Here's A Look At Projects This Month
March 1
The prime minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh and Hooghly in West Bengal.
The projects include Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd.'s fertiliser plant at Sindri, Jharkhand.
Unit 1 of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra district.
Inauguration of Indian Oil Corp.'s 518-km Haldia-Barauni crude oil pipeline
He inaugurated IOC's LPG bottling plant with a capacity of 120 thousand metric tonnes per annum at Vidyasagar Industrial Park in Kharagpur.
Multiple projects for strengthening infrastructure at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.
Inaugurated three projects related to wastewater treatment and sewerage in West Bengal
Five fertiliser plants that have been revived so far will produce 60 lakh tonnes of urea, according to the government.
Modi has highlighted that India requires 360 lakh tonnes of urea and a decade ago, the country was producing 225 lakh tonnes, saying there was a massive gap that necessitated huge imports.
In the last 10 years, urea production has risen to 310 lakh tonnes. The Talcher fertiliser plant will also start in the next year and a half, he said.
March 2
Foundation stones were laid for multiple oil & gas, road, rail and thermal projects worth approximately Rs 1.48 lakh crore across the country, including projects worth Rs 30,000 crore in Bihar.
The prime minister inaugurated Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd.'s fertilizer plant in Barauni, Bihar.
He launched Bharat Pashudhan — a digital database for livestock animals in the country.
The prime minister also launched the 1962 Farmers App, which records all data and information present under the Bharat Pashudhan database and can be utilised by the farmers.
He laid the foundation stone for the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station phase II in Purulia, West Bengal
Inaugurated the flue-gas desulfurization system of units 7 and 8 of the Mejia Thermal Power Station in Bankura, West Bengal.
Projects in Bihar include national highways, six-lane bridge over the Ganga, railway projects, foundation stone for Unity Mall in Patna.
Developed under the National Digital Livestock Mission, Bharat Pashudhan utilises a unique 12-digit Tag ID allocated to each livestock animal. Under the project, out of an estimated 30.5 crore bovines, about 29.6 crore have already been tagged and their details are available in the database, according to a release by the Press Information Bureau.
Bharat Pashudhan will empower the farmers by providing a traceability system for the bovines and also help in disease monitoring and control, it said.
March 4
Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore from Adilabad, Telangana.
Inaugurated seven projects and also laid the foundation stone for a project of Power Grid Corp.
Multiple renewable energy projects and various rail and road projects.
March 5
The prime minister laid foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore from Chandikhole, Odisha, and projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore from Sangareddy, Telangana. The projects relate to sectors like aviation, oil & gas, railways, road, transport & highways and atomic energy.
Modi inaugurated IOC's mono ethylene glycol project in Paradip Refinery
Inaugurated 0.6 million-tonne-per-annum LPG import facility at Paradip and 344-km-long product pipeline, traversing from Paradip to Haldia
Inaugurated a 5 MLD-capacity seawater desalination plant in Odisha scnds Complex of IREL (India) Ltd.
In Telangana, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects.
Inaugurated doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar–Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings
Inaugurated multi-modal-transport-system train service from Ghatkesar–Lingampalli via Moula Ali–Sanathnagar.
Inaugurated IOC's Paradip–Hyderabad product pipeline.
Inaugurated Civil Aviation Research Organisation centre in Hyderabad.
March 6
Inaugurated and laid foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore from Kolkata.
The Howrah Maidan–Esplanade section of the East–West metro in Kolkata becomes the first underwater metro transportation tunnel under any major river in the country.
March 11
Inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 112 National Highway projects for different states worth about Rs 1 lakh crore.
Inaugurated 19-km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.
Projects include an increase of 540 km in the Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar corridor and development of the Bengaluru Ring Road.
March 12
Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 1.06 lakh crore from Ahmedabad, including projects worth Rs 85,000 crore for the railways.
Projects include multiple key sections of the dedicated freight corridors.
Flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains.
Laid foundation stone of petrochemicals complex of Petronet LNG at Dahej worth more than Rs 20,000 crore, which will help boost hydrogen production and demand for polypropylene in the country.
Referring to the foundation-stone laying of Ekta Malls in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Modi said it would take India's cottage industry and handicrafts to every corner of the country.
Made in India locomotives and coaches are being exported to countries like Sri Lanka, Mozambique, Senegal, Myanmar and Sudan. Demand for Made in India semi-high-speed trains would lead to the emergence of many more such factories, he said. "Rejuvenation of railway, new investments guarantee new employment opportunities."
Modi laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore.
The projects aim to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, fostering the creation of employment opportunities for the youth.
Foundation stone laid for the semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region, Gujarat; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility at Morigaon, Assam; and OSAT facility at Sanand, Gujarat.
The semiconductor fabrication facility at DSIR will be set up by Tata Electronics Pvt. under the modified scheme for setting up of semiconductor fabs in India. With a total investment of over Rs 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country.
The OSAT facility in Morigaon will be also set up by Tata Electronics under the modified scheme for semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging, with an investment of around Rs 27,000 crore. The OSAT facility in Sanand will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. with an investment of around Rs 7,500 crore.