Government Launches Projects Worth Rs 11 Lakh Crore In Run-Up To 2024 Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet have been on a spree of launching projects across the country ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

So far in 2024, projects worth more than Rs 11 lakh crore have been inaugurated or their foundation stones were laid, with projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore being unveiled in the last 10–12 days, Modi had said, according to an official release dated March 12.

While these are largely roadways, railways and thermal and oil & gas projects, some like the semiconductor facilities and fertiliser plants also aim towards self-reliant India.