Fading El Nino, Better Rabi Sowing To Lift Agri Value Addition In FY25, Says CEA Nageswaran

Value addition in the agricultural sector is expected to rebound in the next financial year and boost rural incomes, according to Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran.

"(The) Agricultural sector in the first nine months of FY24 has been somewhat lacklustre due to erratic monsoon and with the kharif harvest being on the lower side," Nageswaran told the media on Thursday.

"But the good news is that rabi sowing is good compared to last year, and the predictions of the withdrawal of El Nino also make the case for a normal monsoon in the next calendar year and a good harvest year for kharif and rabi crops next year," he said.

The Indian economy's third-quarter growth surged past expectations to 8.4% in the three months through December 2024, with estimates for the entire financial year revised upward to 7.6% from 7.3%. However, the agriculture sector's growth rate contracted in the third quarter to 0.8%, compared with 1.6% growth in the preceding quarter.