Eight Core Industries Grow At The Slowest Pace In 15 Months In December

The index of eight core industries rose 3.8% in December 2023, as compared with 7.9% in November.

31 Jan 2024, 05:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Freepik)

India's eight core infrastructure industries continued to grow, but at the slowest pace since October 2022.

The index of eight core industries rose 3.8% in December 2023, as compared with 7.9% in November, according to data released by the government on Thursday.

Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (YoY)

  • Coal output rose 10.6% in December, versus 10.9% in November.

  • Crude oil output fell by 1%, as compared with 0.4%.

  • Natural gas output grew 6.6% versus 7.6% a month ago.

  • Refinery products rose 2.6%, as compared with 12.4% in the previous month.

  • Fertiliser production gained 5.8%, as against 3.4% in the last month.

  • Steel output rose 5.9%, as compared with 9.4% last month.

  • Cement rose 1.3% versus a fall of 4% in the previous month.

  • Electricity output rose 0.6%, as compared with a rise of 5.7% in November.

