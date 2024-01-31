Eight Core Industries Grow At The Slowest Pace In 15 Months In December
The index of eight core industries rose 3.8% in December 2023, as compared with 7.9% in November.
India's eight core infrastructure industries continued to grow, but at the slowest pace since October 2022.
The index of eight core industries rose 3.8% in December 2023, as compared with 7.9% in November, according to data released by the government on Thursday.
Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (YoY)
Coal output rose 10.6% in December, versus 10.9% in November.
Crude oil output fell by 1%, as compared with 0.4%.
Natural gas output grew 6.6% versus 7.6% a month ago.
Refinery products rose 2.6%, as compared with 12.4% in the previous month.
Fertiliser production gained 5.8%, as against 3.4% in the last month.
Steel output rose 5.9%, as compared with 9.4% last month.
Cement rose 1.3% versus a fall of 4% in the previous month.
Electricity output rose 0.6%, as compared with a rise of 5.7% in November.