Consumer Satisfaction Is Ultimate Test Of RBI's Success, Says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Consumer trust has emerged as a central pillar of the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory agenda, with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra underscoring that citizen satisfaction is now the ultimate benchmark of the institution's success.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Malhotra said that the RBI's outreach over the past year reflects a clear philosophy: the ordinary Indian is the final beneficiary of the financial system.

The shift has been accompanied by a series of targeted campaigns addressing persistent customer issues. "For example, we did a campaign for financial inclusion and re-KYC, starting July till October," he said, adding that this was to ensure accounts remain compliant and accessible.