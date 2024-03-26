Chief Economic Advisor Nageswaran Calls For More Hiring By Indian Corporates

India's Chief Economic Advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, highlighted on Tuesday the limited reach of government action and the need for Corporate India to step up its hiring.

Prejudices still persist in corporate India, particularly towards female employees, he highlighted. Nageswaran was speaking at the launch of the 'India Employment Report 2024', by the Institute for Human Development in New Delhi and the International Labour Organisation.

The study looked at 20 years of data and analysed trends in youth employment in the context of the emerging economic, labour market, educational and skills scenario in India.

The latest EPFO provisional payroll data, as of March 24, also revealed that 16.02 lakh net members had been added in January this year. Of this, 8.08 lakh are new members, with the age group of 18–25 constituting 56.41% of that number—indicating the majority of individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

The Chief Economic Advisor said that government intervention alone will not solve every economic issue. Discussions on the report's findings must involve the commercial sector, industrial units, industry associations and academia, he said.

"We should ask ourselves, what can the government do for employment, short of hiring massively by itself... To think that for every social or economic problem, there is a government intervention is not quite correct. We need to get out of that mindset. "In the normal world, it is the commercial sector—those who engage in for-profit activity, who need to do the hiring," Nageswaran said.

The report, which prepared an 'employment condition index', revealed that between 2005 and 2022, there was a slow but steady improvement in employment conditions. This trend, however, was halted and reversed after the onset of the pandemic in 2019. "Notwithstanding the modest improvements, employment conditions remain poor," the report said.

Nageswaran mentioned a series of government initiatives aimed at employment and skilling over the years, including the skill development initiative, the NEP curriculum, the doubling of EPFO payroll additions, and efforts towards improving physical infrastructure, facilitating industrial and manufacturing growth and restoring the health of financial institutions.

But government regulatory and tax policy implementation regimes need to be less cumbersome, less coercive, and less predatory, he said.

While the Union government frames the rules, state and central government officials need to come together to make it easier for businesses to comply, he said.

"...It is still not easy, for example, to close a business in India. Even now, there are arbitrary tax demands accompanied by demands for records over six years and these are being made more often than they should be," Nageswaran said.

Among MSMEs, managements' bandwidth to grow business, seek new markets and get funding is generally very limited. That limited bandwidth is spent disproportionately on compliance, he said.