CEA V Anantha Nageswaran: Economic Growth Is Strongest Form Of Financial Inclusion

"When an economy is generating jobs, incomes, markets and demand, people do not need to be forced into the financial system. They enter naturally...because they see opportunities, they invest, because the future looks larger than the present," he said at the Global Inclusive Finance Summit in New Delhi.

"No amount of financial institutions can substitute for what economic growth can provide. Finance is a compliment to growth, not a replacement for it."

Where livelihoods are stagnant, inclusion becomes fragile, and where livelihoods are expanding, inclusion becomes a self-reinforcing process, he said.