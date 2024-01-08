Bloomberg Proposes India Gilts In Emerging Market Local Currency Index

Bloomberg Index Services has proposed to include Indian bonds in its Emerging Market Local Currency Indices starting in September 2024.

The inclusion of India Fully Accessible Route bonds in the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Indices is to be phased in over five months, starting in September 2024, Bloomberg said in a consultation note.

Bloomberg proposes a 10% weight for India bonds on its Emerging Market Bond Index. The index would include 32 Indian securities, representing 6.99% of a $5.96 trillion index, it said.

The Indian bonds will be included in the indices with an initial weight of 20% of their full market value and will be increased in increments of 20% of their full market value every month over the five months ending in January 2025.

According to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP, markets will react positively in the short-term and the anticipation of inclusion might lead to price movements in the bond market.

"The proposed inclusion may boost confidence in India’s economic stability amongst international investors. However, it all depends upon the scale of inflows and broader market conditions at the time of inclusion," he said.