45-Day Payment Rule For MSMEs Divides Industry Ahead Of Implementation

Ashok Saigal, managing director of Frontier Technologies and CII MSME council co-chair, agreed that the MSMED Act of 2006 had not been effectively enforced.

"This rule now only gives teeth to that legislation. The move is not anything new, as it is an enforcement measure implementing existing provisions."

"MSMEs have always asked to make this law more rigid. However, that does not take away the fact that the other side is that MSMEs themselves can be both buyers or payment receivers. What remains is that most members (of the MSME community) are for making it more stringent," Saigal said.

Here, a middle ground could be that the smaller MSMEs are allowed an exemption, according to Sekhri.

MSMEs include micro and small companies, which also deal with each other as part of the value chain, Sekhri said. "...Perhaps micro companies dealing with other micro/small entities and similarly, small companies dealing with micro/small sized entities could be exempted from this rule."

In the near term, one solution to settle the debate would be to allow existing contracts to play out, said the Finance Industry Development Council's Raman Aggarwal. "What they want (MSME borrowers) is an approach where there is incentive for timely payments rather than penalising action in the event of failure to meet deadlines."

With one end of the industry siding with stricter policy enforcement and the other citing concerns about a credit gap, the onus falls on the vision of the policy and what it hopes to achieve.

While some companies that have moved up from medium to large enterprises would have concerns, eventually they will fall in line, and this would set a standard, according to Manguirish Pai Raiker.

"...MSMEs work with thin margins and if the period of payment gets extended, it eats into our earnings. We hope the bigger units will be more large-hearted and forthcoming in making this reality," he said.