Memes, Pumps, Blunders: Absurd Crypto Spectacles Make A Comeback

Elsewhere, a new wave of bots based on messaging platform Telegram is fueling popularity for blockchain platforms that are cheaper and faster than Ethereum. Tornado Blast, a Telegram bot on blockchain platform Blast, makes gambling on tokens as easy as chatting with ChatGPT. Anyone with a digital wallet and Telegram can buy, sell, and transfer tokens with Tornado Blast. The bot also has new functions such as “Gem Finder,” which purports to use artificial intelligence to find coins “that could have a nice risk/return ratio for your degens plays,” according to the website.