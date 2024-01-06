Crypto Job Postings Drop Nearly 60% in December Despite Recent Bitcoin Rally

For much of 2023, layoffs abounded, with companies like Gemini Trust and Binance.US shedding staff amid a regulatory crackdown, as well as months of low trading volumes, which impacted crypto exchanges’ revenues. Venture capital investments remained sharply down, and many startups ended up laying off workers or not hiring additional staff for lack of funds. However, the prolonged price rallies do typically tend to translate into more funding for startups and increased hiring down the road. Bitcoin’s price had more than doubled last year.