Coronavirus India Updates: Active Cases Continue To Drop, CDSCO Seeks More Vaccine Data

Active Covid-19 cases in India remained below the 4-lakh-mark for the fourth straight day even as the infection continued to spread in the country, albeit at a slower pace.

India reported less than 32,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally over 97.6 lakh in the world’s second-worst infected nation, according to the Health Ministry’s update as of 8 a.m. on Dec. 10. That includes more than 92.5 lakh recoveries and 1.41 lakh deaths.

Authorities reported over 37,700 recoveries in a day, the 13th straight day when new cases trailed recoveries, capping the rise in active cases.