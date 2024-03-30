Sri Lankan PM Wraps China Visit, Assured Of Help For Easing Debt Burden

Apart from trade and investment matters, the two sides also reaffirmed “their mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.”

“Sri Lanka reaffirms its firm commitment to the one-China principle, recognising the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China and Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory, supporting all efforts of the Chinese government to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposing ‘Taiwan independence’ in any form,” the joint statement said.