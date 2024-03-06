NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksZomato Shares Snap Five-Day Rally After Nine Large Trades
ADVERTISEMENT

Zomato Shares Snap Five-Day Rally After Nine Large Trades

The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

06 Mar 2024, 10:54 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zomato. Image used for representational purpose (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@rubaitulazad?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Rubaitul Azad</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-white-button-with-the-word-zomato-on-it-N0gLp-w6zF4?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Zomato. Image used for representational purpose (Photo by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash)

Shares of Zomato Ltd. fell 5% after rising for five days in a row as 2% equity changed hands in multiple large trades on Wednesday.

At least 19.1 lakh shares or 2.2% equity changed hands in nine large trades at Rs 162.8 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

According to media reports, China's Ant Group's arm Antfin Singapore Holdings Pte will sell 2% stake in the company. As of December 2023, Antfin Singapore held a 6.32% stake in the food and grocery delivery platform.

Zomato Shares Snap Five-Day Rally After Nine Large Trades

Zomato's stock fell as much as 5.03% during the day to Rs 157.50 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 4.04% lower at Rs 159.15 per share, compared to a 0.18% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:14 a.m.

The share price has risen 195% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.4.

Twenty-four out of the 28 analysts tracking Zomato have a 'buy' rating on the stock and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 6.4%.

ALSO READ

JM Financial Shares Drop Nearly 19% To Four-Month Low After RBI Crackdown

Opinion
JM Financial Shares Drop Nearly 19% To Four-Month Low After RBI Crackdown
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT