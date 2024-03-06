Zomato Shares Snap Five-Day Rally After Nine Large Trades

Shares of Zomato Ltd. fell 5% after rising for five days in a row as 2% equity changed hands in multiple large trades on Wednesday.

At least 19.1 lakh shares or 2.2% equity changed hands in nine large trades at Rs 162.8 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

According to media reports, China's Ant Group's arm Antfin Singapore Holdings Pte will sell 2% stake in the company. As of December 2023, Antfin Singapore held a 6.32% stake in the food and grocery delivery platform.