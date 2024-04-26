Vodafone Idea Shares Slump After 102 Large Trades

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. slumped over 8% on Friday after multiple large trades. At least about 185 crore shares, or 2.8% of equity, changed hands in 102 bunches, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Buyers and sellers are not known immediately.

The telecom player raised Rs 18,000 crore through a follow-on public offer. Shares were listed on the exchanges on Thursday. Marquee investors like GQG, Fidelity Funds and Redwheel Funds subscribed to the offer through the anchor book. The Aditya Birla Group invested Rs 2,075 crore in this fundraise as well.

Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that his cement-to-telecom conglomerate, along with Vodafone Group plc. have invested nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore in Vodafone Idea and the Indian telecom industry.

“Before this FPO, in the last five years, out of Rs 30,000 crore raised by the company, more than 75% has come from the two promoter groups,” Birla said.