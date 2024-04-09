Vedanta To Hindalco: Indian Metal Stocks Rally On China Demand Optimism

Shares of iron ore companies rose on Tuesday as prices of the mineral rebounded from a 10-month low, reflecting the renewed investor confidence in the market's resilience. The prices had witnessed a 9% slump in the past two weeks, but investors are now betting on a swift recovery in demand, viewing the recent selloff as overdone. Futures in Singapore have climbed 2.7% to $107.10 a tonne, building on a 6% rally in the previous day.

April and May typically witness increased building activities in China, contributing to a surge in demand for steel. Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports are displaying signs of stabilisation, with volumes declining last week from peak levels observed since February 2023.