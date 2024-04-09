NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksVedanta To Hindalco: Indian Metal Stocks Rally On China Demand Optimism
ADVERTISEMENT

Vedanta To Hindalco: Indian Metal Stocks Rally On China Demand Optimism

April and May typically witness increased building activities in China, contributing to a surge in demand for steel.

09 Apr 2024, 02:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: iStock gallery)</p></div>
(Source: iStock gallery)

Shares of iron ore companies rose on Tuesday as prices of the mineral rebounded from a 10-month low, reflecting the renewed investor confidence in the market's resilience. The prices had witnessed a 9% slump in the past two weeks, but investors are now betting on a swift recovery in demand, viewing the recent selloff as overdone. Futures in Singapore have climbed 2.7% to $107.10 a tonne, building on a 6% rally in the previous day.

April and May typically witness increased building activities in China, contributing to a surge in demand for steel. Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports are displaying signs of stabilisation, with volumes declining last week from peak levels observed since February 2023.

ALSO READ

Iron Ore Rebounds Above $100 On Speculation Demand May Pick Up

Opinion
Iron Ore Rebounds Above $100 On Speculation Demand May Pick Up
Read More

Street View

Citi Research anticipates volumes to improve quarter-on-quarter, while year-on-year trends may be more muted with growth ranging from minus 6% to 6%. Tata Steel India Ltd. will be at the upper end of the spectrum, it said.

Axis Securities Ltd. also expects a good quarter for base metal stocks, while Hindalco Industries Ltd. and National Aluminium Co. are likely to see margin growth YoY/QoQ. Its top picks among ferrous stocks are Hindalco, Nalco and Tata Steel.

ALSO READ

Oil Climbs Near Five-Month High As Traders Focus On Middle East

Opinion
Oil Climbs Near Five-Month High As Traders Focus On Middle East
Read More

Implication For Indian Metal Stocks

Shares of Indian metal companies were trading in green on Tuesday, with Vedanta Ltd.'s stock jumping as much as 3.8% during the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s stock was up 3.4%, while both Nalco and Hindalco stocks were up 2.5% each.

ALSO READ

360 One, Nuvama Get 'Buy' From Jefferies On 22% Profit Growth Hopes

Opinion
360 One, Nuvama Get 'Buy' From Jefferies On 22% Profit Growth Hopes
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT