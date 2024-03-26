Uno Minda Shares Gain After Starcharge Deal To Sell EV Chargers

Shares of Uno Minda Ltd. gained on Tuesday after it partnered with Singapore-based Starcharge Energy Pte. to sell electric vehicle supply equipment in India.

The company signed a technical license agreement with the Starcharge on Thursday for manufacture and sale of EV supply equipment. These includes manufacturing wall mounting AC charger, which are designed for charging vehicles at home, the company said in an exchange filing.

With this agreement, Uno Minda strengthens its electric vehicle portfolio to serve the passenger car segment, the exchange filing said.

Further, Nomura maintained a 'buy' rating on Uno Minda Ltd. and raised the target price to Rs 820 apiece from Rs 650 apiece.

Here's what the brokerage said: