Craftsman Automation Shares Decline After Q4 Profit Falls
Shares of Craftsman Automation Ltd. declined over 6% on Monday after its profit fell in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The net profit of the company fell 12.1% year-on-year to Rs 70.5 crore in the January-March period, according to an exchange filing.
However, revenue of the company rose 12.7% to Rs 1,105 crore, as against Rs 980 crore in Q4 FY23.
Craftsman Automation Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 1,105 crore.
Ebitda up 9.8% at Rs 207 crore.
Margin at 18.7% vs 19.2%.
Net profit down 12.1% at Rs 70.5 crore.
Note: Income Tax at 25% vs 12%.
Shares of Craftsman Automation fell as much as 6.76%, the lowest level since April 24, before paring some of the loss to trade 5.9% lower at 12:39 p.m. This compares to a 0.51% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has gained 42.86% in 12 months, and fallen 18.08% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.66.