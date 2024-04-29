Craftsman Automation Shares Decline After Q4 Profit Falls

Shares of Craftsman Automation Ltd. declined over 6% on Monday after its profit fell in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The net profit of the company fell 12.1% year-on-year to Rs 70.5 crore in the January-March period, according to an exchange filing.

However, revenue of the company rose 12.7% to Rs 1,105 crore, as against Rs 980 crore in Q4 FY23.