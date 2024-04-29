NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksCraftsman Automation Shares Decline After Q4 Profit Falls
Craftsman Automation Shares Decline After Q4 Profit Falls

The net profit of the company fell 12.1% year-on-year to Rs 70.5 crore in the January-March period, according to an exchange filing.

29 Apr 2024, 12:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An automotive powertrain parts manufacturing facility of Craftsman Automation Ltd. (Source: Company website).</p></div>
An automotive powertrain parts manufacturing facility of Craftsman Automation Ltd. (Source: Company website).

Shares of Craftsman Automation Ltd. declined over 6% on Monday after its profit fell in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The net profit of the company fell 12.1% year-on-year to Rs 70.5 crore in the January-March period, according to an exchange filing.

However, revenue of the company rose 12.7% to Rs 1,105 crore, as against Rs 980 crore in Q4 FY23.

Craftsman Automation Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 1,105 crore.

  • Ebitda up 9.8% at Rs 207 crore.

  • Margin at 18.7% vs 19.2%.

  • Net profit down 12.1% at Rs 70.5 crore.

  • Note: Income Tax at 25% vs 12%.

Shares of Craftsman Automation fell as much as 6.76%, the lowest level since April 24, before paring some of the loss to trade 5.9% lower at 12:39 p.m. This compares to a 0.51% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has gained 42.86% in 12 months, and fallen 18.08% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.66.

