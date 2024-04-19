Stock Of The Day: Indus Tower Signs Deal With NTPC Green Energy — Analyst Views, Key Levels

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s recent Rs 45,000 crore fund-raising plan will also benefit the company. According to IIFL Securities, the fund raise removes an overhang from a key client (Vodafone Idea) and stands to benefit from Vi's rollout. With Vodafone Idea's financials improving, the brokerage expects the company will no longer build a Rs 1,000 crore provision of doubtful debts per annum for Indus Towers.

IIFL Securities upgraded Indus Towers to a "buy" rating on the basis of this factor, with a target price of Rs 379 apiece, indicating a 10% upside to the previous close.

The brokerage also believes that Indus Towers would benefit from higher loading revenue and the addition of a second tenant on many of its towers. This tenancy ratio improvement would also improve the unit economics of Indus’ tower portfolio, according to the brokerage.

IIFL Securities also expects Indus Towers to reinstate its dividend in FY25. The brokerage estimates Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 6,500 crore of free cash flow generation in FY25 and FY26, respectively.