Puravankara Shares Locked In Upper Circuit On Redevelopment Contract

Shares of Puravankara Ltd. rose on Wednesday, extending its gains for the fourth straight day, after it was selected to redevelop a residential housing society in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The stock has risen 6.43% in its four-day rally.

The residential project has a cumulative estimated development potential of 4.10 lakh square feet carpet area, with over 2.15 lakh square feet available for sale and a potential gross development value of over Rs 2,000 crore.

The company is also in advance discussions for the redevelopment of three to four other prestigious housing societies in Mumbai, according to an exchange filing.