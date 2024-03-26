SpiceJet Settles Rs 755-Crore Dispute With Export Development Canada, Stock Jumps

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. jumped on Tuesday after it reached a settlement with Export Development Canada to resolve Rs 755 crore of liabilities.

This settlement will result in Rs 567 crore of savings to the airline. The company will also acquire full ownership of 13 EDC-financed Q400 aircrafts, SpiceJet said in a release.

Currently grounded, 12 of these Q400 aircrafts will assist SpiceJet in launching flights in different regional places, it said.