Samvardhana Motherson Shares Slip After Multiple Large Trades

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson fell as much as 6.06% before paring loss to trade 4.50% lower as of 2:16 p.m. This compares to a 0.49% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has declined 43.99% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 60 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.93.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 10.5%.