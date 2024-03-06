NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksSamvardhana Motherson Shares Slip After Multiple Large Trades
Samvardhana Motherson Shares Slip After Multiple Large Trades

At least 32.2 crore shares or 4.7% of equity changed hands in 14 large trades, according to Bloomberg. Buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

06 Mar 2024, 12:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (Source Company website)</p></div>
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (Source Company website)

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. fell over 6% on Wednesday after multiple large trades.

At least 32.2 crore shares or 4.7% of equity changed hands in 14 large trades, according to Bloomberg. Buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson fell as much as 6.06% before paring loss to trade 4.50% lower as of 2:16 p.m. This compares to a 0.49% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has declined 43.99% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 60 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.93.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 10.5%.

