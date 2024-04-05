Realty Stocks Rise As RBI Status Quo Promises Steady Home Loan Rate Path

Shares of most realty stocks gained after the Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate unchanged for the seventh consecutive meeting, according to analysts.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a five-to-one majority to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. The stance, too, was kept unchanged at the end of its two-day policy meeting.

Benchmark rates staying steady at the current level are positive for the real estate sector, as they would support the current home sales growth momentum due to the predictability of the interest rate outlook going forward, analysts told NDTV Profit.

"The policy continuity fosters a predictable interest rate environment, which is crucial for both homebuyers and developers," said Samantak Das, chief economist and head, research and Real Estate Investment Society, JLL India. "We anticipate sustained demand, especially in the mid-tier and high-income segments."

Aspiring homebuyers can now move ahead with their respective plans of purchase after today's pause as interest rates are likely to remain steady, said Anarock Group's Chairman, Anuj Puri.

India's top seven cities recorded 1.03 lakh units sale in the first quarter of the calendar year 2024, marking the highest ever sales number in the last decade, Puri said. The sales rise was despite annual house prices increasing 10–32% during the period.

If inflation continues to remain under the RBI's tolerance rate of 6% and the possibility of a rate cut becomes clearer, the affordability of houses will rise going forward, Das said.

"This would lead to increased affordability levels in 2024, which will be second only to the 2021 peak affordability levels reported in JLL’s Home Purchase Affordability Index."