PNB Housing Finance Shares Jumps 14% As Morgan Stanley Sees Better Profitability

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. jumped over 14% after favourable outlook from Morgan Stanley and domestic rating agencies.

Last week, ICRA and CARE revised their credit rating for the non-banking finance company to AA+ (stable outlook) from AA (positive outlook) citing improved asset quality, strengthened capital position and diversified resource profile.

Morgan Stanley sees this as positive for growth and profitability for the housing finance company. "It could further help improve both availability and cost of borrowing, thereby benefiting loan spreads and loan growth over a period of time," the brokerage said in a note dated March 31.

It maintained its 'Overweight' rating and kept the target price for the scrip unchanged at Rs 970, which implies upside of 54% from Thursday's closing price.