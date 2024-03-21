PFC Shares Rise After Selling Solarpur Transmisson Unit To Torrent Power

Shares of Power Finance Corp. rose to their highest in four days on Thursday after it sold its wholly owned subsidiary, Solarpur Transmission Ltd., to Torrent Power for Rs 6.54 crore.

The power finance company concluded the sale of the special purpose vehicle on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing. It was set up for developing transmission systems for evacuation power from renewable energy projects in special economic zones of Solarpur, it said.

Torrent Power Ltd. will acquire a 100% stake in Solarpur Transmission Ltd. as a part of the purchase agreement, said the company in another exchange filing. This would serve the company's focus in the power transmission area.

The transmission special purpose vehicle is yet to commence its business.