Paytm Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit After COO Bhavesh Gupta Resigns

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., which owns the brand Paytm, hit a lower circuit on Monday after its President and Chief Operating Officer, Bhavesh Gupta, resigned citing personal reasons. His resignation came into effect from May 4.

He would be relieved from the services at the at the close of business hours on May 31, the company said in an exchange filing. However, he will continue to serve as an advisor in the CEO's office after May 31.