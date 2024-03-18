FMCG Stocks Second-Worst Performers Of The Year So Far. Should You Invest?

The Nifty FMCG index is down 5.7% on a year-to-date basis and has been the second-worst performer after the Nifty Media.

But this is not necessarily the worst start since 2012 as the Nifty FMCG started in a negative or a flat note in nine out of the 13 times during the period. However, it has ended in the green in 10 out of the last 12 years by the end of a calendar year.