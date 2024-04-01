M&M Shares Erase Gains After Tractor Sales, Total Exports Decline In March

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. erased most of their opening gains by early noon on Monday after its total exports and tractor sales declined in March.

The company's total tractor sales fell 26% year-on-year to 26,024 units in March, according to an exchange filing.

The company's total exports fell 26% year-on-year to 1,573 units in March. Three-wheeler sales, too, fell 7% to 5,279 units. However, total sales rose 4% to 68,413 due to a 13% increase in passenger vehicles.

However, the company remains optimistic, as the forecast of a normal South-West monsoon this year will boost tractor demand in the coming months.

"The government's announcement of an increased advance estimate of horticulture production and Rabi wheat output higher than last year is expected to bring positive sentiments among farmers," it said.