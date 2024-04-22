Voltas Shares Soar To Record, UBS Upgrades Stock To 'Buy'

Shares of Voltas Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after UBS Global Research upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral' as the brokerage sees it gaining further market share in the room air-conditioning space. It raised the household appliances maker's target price from Rs 885 to Rs 1,800 apiece, implying a potential upside of 38.4% from the previous close.

Voltas is likely to surprise in market share with a possible turnaround in the bottom line by financial year 2026. In the room air-conditioning space, its market share may reach 23% by that fiscal, according to a note.

The air conditioner maker has reworked its supply chain and reduced cost, which will make it hard for peers to match its offerings, leading to potential market-share gains, the brokerage said.

VoltBek, a joint venture, has made progress in gaining market share and helped the company to narrow the gap with its peers in the industry. In certain categories like semi-automatic washing machines, VoltBek has already gained a 10% market share. The joint venture will continue to increase its market share, ultimately moving towards an Ebitda-positive position. UBS expects VoltBek to reach a 7.9% market share by fiscal 2027.

The worst is over for the industry, and it is expected to enter a stage of consolidation, UBS said. "The industry will reach equilibrium capacity utilisation by FY25E with a 15% CAGR in demand over FY23."

Earlier, the industry was weighed down by excess capacities, outsourced manufacturing, under-penetration-driven long-term growth potential resulted in crowding in the room air-conditioning space. These translated into a fall in profitability. As Voltas was the worst hit by the crowding in the space, it will now likely benefit the most from this consolidation.