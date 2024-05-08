Pidilite Shares Fall To Nearly Two-Month Low As Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd. plunged nearly 6% on Wednesday to the lowest in nearly two months after its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 missed analysts' estimates.

Citi Research reiterated its 'sell' rating for the stock and a target price of Rs 2,200 apiece, implying a potential downside of 25.43% from the previous close.

The brokerage said the overall earnings growth might lag revenue growth, with soft raw-material prices likely to be largely offset by subdued revenue growth, and higher investment in brands and customer-facing initiatives.