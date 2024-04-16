Happy Forgings Shares Jump On Order For Supply Of Automobile Components

Shares of Happy Forgings Ltd. jumped over 7% to the highest level since March 4, as the company secured an order to supply automobile driveline components to a global tier-1 manufacturer.

The company will manufacture and supply components like brake flanges for passenger vehicles, an exchange filing said on Monday. The execution of the order will start from either Q4 of FY26 or Q1 FY27 and will continue up to December 2034.

Broad consideration of revenue from the order is Rs 60-70 crore per annum and approximately Rs 500 crore in total, the filing said.

The company did not mention the name of the manufacturer that gave the order.