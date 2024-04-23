Tesla Plunges To Over One-Year Low After Price Cuts

Shares of Elon-Musk headed Tesla Inc. plunged to over one-year low on Monday after the carmaker announced price cuts across the globe ahead of its quarterly results. On weekend, Tesla has cut prices of its best-selling range, including full-self-driving models, in China, the US and Europe amid falling sales and growing inventories, Bloomberg reported. The cut came following disappointing sales numbers in the first quarter. China, and the US are one of the key markets for the carmaker.

Later on Tuesday, Tesla is likely to report a 40% drop in its operating profit, and a decline in revenue in four years, Bloomberg reported. This also weighed on the investors' sentiment, leading to the selloff.