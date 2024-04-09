Sula Vineyards Shares Jump Over 5% On Highest-Ever Revenue Growth In Q4

Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. gained over 5% on Tuesday after it reported its highest-ever revenue growth in the fourth quarter, led by sales of its premium own brand and wine tourism.

India's largest wine producer's revenue rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 131.8 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. Sales of its own brands rose 9% over the year, reaching Rs 113 crore.

Further, Sula Vineyards' revenue from wine tourism rose 31% to Rs 16.4 crore during the fourth quarter, the filing said.