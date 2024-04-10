Policybazaar Incorporates Payment Aggregator Arm, Shares Jump To Two-Year High

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd., the operator of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, rose to an over-two-year high on Wednesday after it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to carry out the business of payment aggregators.

The company incorporated PB Pay Pvt. on Tuesday via certification from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, according to an exchange filing.

PB Pay will act as a payment aggregator by assisting merchants with offline, digital, or both payment acceptance infrastructure. The wholly owned subsidiary will conduct both domestic and cross-border transactions, the company said in the filing.

However, the matter is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.