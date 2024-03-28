L&T Shares Hit Life-High As Unit Bags Multiple Orders

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary, L&T GeoStructure, won multiple orders in the range of Rs 1,000–2,500 crore.

L&T GeoStructure secured an order from the Paradip Port Authority to build a south breakwater extension, groynes and breakwater toe protection wall at Paradip Port, the parent company said in an exchange filing.

It also won an order from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. to augment slipway-4 in Visakhapatnam. The order includes upgrading the slipway, constructing the crane track and allied services, such as gas utilities and firefighting systems. The company will also supply and erect a 300-tonne Goliath crane, according to an exchange filing.

The L&T unit also bagged an order from a real-estate developer to build substructure works in Chennai. It did not reveal the name of the realtor.