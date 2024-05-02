Kotak Mahindra Bank's Management Change Has Analysts Worried

After Kotak Mahindra Bank's KVS Manian resigned from the post of joint managing director, analysts have expressed concern that recent key managerial personnel changes could weigh on the private lender's growth outlook.

Citi Research has maintained a 'neutral' rating on the stock because it is concerned that management attrition will resurface among investors.

Nuvama downgraded the stock to 'reduce', saying that losing long-standing management and people from key managerial positions last year made the bank's growth outlook unpredictable.

Alteration and attrition in the management segment, coupled with a recent ban by the Reserve Bank of India, will hurt growth for the upcoming 12–18 months, the brokerage said in a note on Wednesday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has seen Uday Kotak and its CFO and CDOs exit in the last one year. This proves its attrition rate is higher than its peers, Nuvama said.

The Reserve Bank of India directed Kotak Mahindra Bank to cease and desist the issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels on April 24. The bank had been found lacking in IT risk and information security governance for two consecutive years.

Since the curb, shares of the lender have declined 15.22% on NSE.