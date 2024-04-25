Inox Wind To Issue Three Bonus Shares For Each Held; Stock Soars

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd. jumped to a fresh record high for the second time this week after its board proposed the issuance of three bonus shares for an existing share of the company.

The stock has gained consecutively in five sessions, adding 16.8%. It hit a lifetime high on Tuesday, a day after the company said it would consider a bonus issue on April 25.

The issuance of bonus shares will not only bolster the company's capital base without any cash outflow, but will also enhance the liquidity of Inox Wind's shares, broadening the participation of a wider set of investors, according to an exchange filing.