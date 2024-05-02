Indiamart Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beats Analysts' Expectations

The subscriber addition was weak, but sustained ARPU improvement and strong lead indicators reiterate the brokerage's positive stance, according to DART Research. "We lower our FY25E/FY26E earnings estimate by 5.1%/3.2% and maintain a ‘buy’ rating with a DCF-based target price of Rs 3,400 apiece," it said.

A one-off revaluation gain of Rs 29 crore in an investment company contributed to the company's fourth-quarter net profit.

"We value IndiaMart’s core business at 30x FY26F P/E (unchanged), a 25% discount to InfoEdge’s core business, and continue to assign 1x book value to its recent investments," said Nomura in a report, adding that it retains a "neutral" rating on the stock with a marginally lower target of Rs 2,520 apiece from Rs 2,530 apiece earlier.