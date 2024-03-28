ICICI Securities Shares Hit Two-Month Low After Delisting Approval

Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd. fell over 4% on Thursday to an over two-month low as the institutional investors voted in favour of delisting and merging it with the ICICI Bank Ltd.

Results of shareholders vote showed 71.89% of them voted to delist the company and go merging after the delisting process. To the favour of the proposal 83.8% public institutional shareholders voted, and only 32% non-institutional shareholders voted.

The arrangement is indicating that shareholders of ICICI Securities will get 67 shares of ICICI Bank against every 100 shares held.