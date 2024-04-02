HG Infra Shares At Record After Solar Power Contract To JV

Shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. surged nearly 11% to a record high on Tuesday after its consortium with Stockwell Solar Services Pvt. won a contract to build two solar power plants.

The joint venture has received a letter of award from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. to build two solar power plants in Rajasthan for a total consideration of Rs 156 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The contract also includes operation and maintenance of both plants for 25 years, the filing said. The orders have to be executed within 12 months, it said.