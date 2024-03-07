GPT Infraprojects Shares Surge Over 8% After Winning Rs 135 Crore Order

Shares of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. rose over 8% on Thursday after it secured an order worth Rs 135 crore from North-Central Railways.

The order from the North Central Railways in Uttar Pradesh is for earthwork on embankment, construction of minor bridges, subways, side drains, and toe walls, the company said.

The contract is a joint venture with North Central Railways, in which GPT Infraprojects' share stake is 51%.