NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksGensol Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Setting Up Solar Project In Gujarat
ADVERTISEMENT

Gensol Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Setting Up Solar Project In Gujarat

The company has completed the ground-mounted solar project worth Rs 128 crore for Continuum Green Energy in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, according to an exchange filing.

18 Mar 2024, 12:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The 160-MWground-mounted solar project site at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. (Source: Press release from Gensol Engineering Ltd.)</p></div>
The 160-MWground-mounted solar project site at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. (Source: Press release from Gensol Engineering Ltd.)

Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd. were locked in a 5% upper circuit on Monday after it announced the setting up of a 160 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gujarat.

The company has completed the ground-mounted solar project worth Rs 128 crore for Continuum Green Energy in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, according to an exchange filing.

Gensol Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Setting Up Solar Project In Gujarat

Shares of the company hit a 5% upper circuit of Rs 799.30 apiece, the highest level since March 16. It was locked in the upper circuit as of 11:45 a.m., compared with a 0.12% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 76.65% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 30.76.

ALSO READ

SBI To Zomato: Jefferies Picks 11 Stocks For The Next Five Years

Opinion
SBI To Zomato: Jefferies Picks 11 Stocks For The Next Five Years
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT