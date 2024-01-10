Delta Corp Shares Fall 5% After Q3 Profit Decline

Delta Corp. Q3 FY24 Results: (Consolidated, year-on-year)

Revenue down 15.3% to Rs 231.7 crore.

Ebitda fell 45.6% to Rs 55.7 crore.

Margin at 24.03% vs 37.41%.

Net profit down 59.3% to Rs 34.5 crore.

Delta Corp.'s holding company and its two subsidiaries received show cause notices from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Hyderabad, for the alleged short payment of goods and services tax amounting to Rs 16,822.9 crore in September.

In October, another subsidiary also received a show cause notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Kolkata, for a payment of Rs 6,384.3 crore.

These demands by the authorities are "arbitrary in nature and contrary to the provisions of the law", Delta Corp. said. The company said it will challenge the demands, as it has good ground to defend these notices.