Deepak Nitrite Stock Jumps Nearly 5% On Supply Deal With Petronet LNG

Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. surged nearly 5% on Wednesday after the board of directors of its wholly owned subsidiary approved a supply deal with Petronet LNG Ltd.

Deepak Phenolics Ltd.'s board approved the offtake of 250 kilotonnes per annum of propylene and 11 KTPA of hydrogen from Petronet's plant in Dahej, Gujarat, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Petronet LNG will supply hydrogen and propylene for 15 years from the date of first supply. The definitive agreement will be entered into in due course of time, it said.