NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksDeepak Nitrite Stock Jumps Nearly 5% On Supply Deal With Petronet LNG
ADVERTISEMENT

Deepak Nitrite Stock Jumps Nearly 5% On Supply Deal With Petronet LNG

The stock rose as much as 4.62% during the day to Rs 2,393.95 apiece on the NSE.

20 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s manufacturing unit in Gujarat. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s manufacturing unit in Gujarat. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. surged nearly 5% on Wednesday after the board of directors of its wholly owned subsidiary approved a supply deal with Petronet LNG Ltd.

Deepak Phenolics Ltd.'s board approved the offtake of 250 kilotonnes per annum of propylene and 11 KTPA of hydrogen from Petronet's plant in Dahej, Gujarat, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Petronet LNG will supply hydrogen and propylene for 15 years from the date of first supply. The definitive agreement will be entered into in due course of time, it said.

Deepak Nitrite Stock Jumps Nearly 5% On Supply Deal With Petronet LNG

Deepak Nitrite's stock rose as much as 4.62% during the day to Rs 2,393.95 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 3.53% higher at Rs 2,369 apiece compared to a 0.4% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:11 a.m.

It has risen 20.05% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73.

Ten out of the 18 analysts tracking Deepak Nitrite have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend 'hold; and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 14.1%.

ALSO READ

Vinati Organics To Deepak Nitrite: Why Analysts See Upside Despite Headwinds

Opinion
Vinati Organics To Deepak Nitrite: Why Analysts See Upside Despite Headwinds
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT