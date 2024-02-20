Deepak Fertilisers Shares Jump Over 10% On New LNG Supply Agreement

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. surged over 10% on Tuesday after it entered into a long-term supply agreement for liquefied natural gas with Norway-based Equinor ASA.

With this partnership, Deepak Fertilisers will strengthen its value chain with an attractive long-term LNG contract, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"This end-to-end tie-up shall establish a strong long-term foundation for all of DFPCL's product segments," it said.

The agreement is for annual supplies of up to 0.65 million tonne over a period of 15 years, beginning in 2026, it said. "The tie-up provides room for trading some LNG parcels in the growing LNG demands in India, as well as accommodating DFPCL’s growing captive needs."