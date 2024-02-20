NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksDeepak Fertilisers Shares Jump Over 10% On New LNG Supply Agreement
ADVERTISEMENT

Deepak Fertilisers Shares Jump Over 10% On New LNG Supply Agreement

The agreement is for annual supplies of up to 0.65 million tonne over a period of 15 years, beginning in 2026.

20 Feb 2024, 10:38 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Deepak Fertilisers website)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Deepak Fertilisers website) 

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. surged over 10% on Tuesday after it entered into a long-term supply agreement for liquefied natural gas with Norway-based Equinor ASA.

With this partnership, Deepak Fertilisers will strengthen its value chain with an attractive long-term LNG contract, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"This end-to-end tie-up shall establish a strong long-term foundation for all of DFPCL's product segments," it said.

The agreement is for annual supplies of up to 0.65 million tonne over a period of 15 years, beginning in 2026, it said. "The tie-up provides room for trading some LNG parcels in the growing LNG demands in India, as well as accommodating DFPCL’s growing captive needs."

Deepak Fertilisers Shares Jump Over 10% On New LNG Supply Agreement

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers rose as much as 10.57%, before paring gains to trade 7.07% higher at 10:07 a.m., compared to a 0.24% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

It has declined 17.38% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 43 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.5.

Both the analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 29.3%.

ALSO READ

Paytm Crisis: Finance Minister To Meet Fintech Startups Next Week

Opinion
Paytm Crisis: Finance Minister To Meet Fintech Startups Next Week
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT