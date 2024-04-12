CAMS Gets RBI Nod For Online Payment Platform, Shares Gain

Shares of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. gained nearly 6% on Friday after it got approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an online payment aggregator. The company had in March 2020 applied to the central bank for the issue of certificate of authorisation after the business became a regulated consequent to the issue of “Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways” (“Guidelines “), according to the exchange filing.

In March, CAMSPay achieved a record-setting registration of more than 12 lakh mandates for UPI Autopay, underlining the company’s growing influence in online digital payments segment, the filing said.