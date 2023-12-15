Bharat Electronics Bags Rs 5,336-Crore Defence Contract, Stock Hits Record

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. surged nearly 4% to an all-time high on Friday after the Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth Rs 5,336 crore for procurement of electronic fuses for the army.

The electronic fuses, which are an integral part of calibre-artillery guns, will be manufactured by the BEL at its Pune and upcoming Nagpur plants, the ministry said in a release.

The procurement is for a period of 10 years as part of the self-reliant India and the aim of the project is to build up ammunition stocks to minimise imports, it said.